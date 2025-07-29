…..As top opposition figures eye party platform, ADC outlines transparent selection process

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced that it is weighing two key options: consensus or primary election for selecting its presidential candidate.

This development comes amid growing interest in the party from prominent political figures. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, who are all part of the coalition of opposition leaders that recently aligned with the ADC, have signaled their intentions to contest for Nigeria’s highest office under the party’s banner.

Political analysts warn that multiple presidential hopefuls within the same coalition could trigger internal discord, potentially weakening the party’s chances and benefiting the ruling party.

In an interview on Channels Television on Monday, ADC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi clarified the party’s approach to resolving the issue. According to him, the ADC is focused on strengthening its democratic structures and maintaining internal transparency.

“We are preoccupied with the development of our party—building structures and putting in place systems that will show Nigerians we are truly a democratic party,” Abdullahi stated.

He emphasized that the party is committed to a fair process: “We have two options. One is to engineer a consensus among the aspirants. If that fails, we will proceed with a transparent primary election. Whoever emerges from that process will have the full backing of the party.”

The ADC’s commitment to a democratic and inclusive selection process is seen as an attempt to differentiate itself from other political platforms, especially as the 2027 election race intensifies.