2027: ADC Suspends Ward Chairman, 2 Others Over Ireti Kingibe’s Purported Suspension

The FCT chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday suspended three executive members from Wuse Ward in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for allegedly spearheading the controversial suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kingibe currently represents FCT at the Senate. The suspended executive members include: the ward Chairman, Kanayo Chukwu as well as Amanda Pam and Omale Suleiman.

Addressing journalists and party members in Abuja, a member of the party’s National Work ing Committee (NWC), Emmanuel Destiny, said the purported suspension was in violation with the party’s constitution and laid-down procedures.

Destiny also said the suspension lacked legitimacy as due process was not followed. He said: “The party is supreme to every individual. Until now, the national wing of the party has not been served any letter of complaint or petition against Sen. Kingibe.

“You cannot wake up and suspend a serving senator without putting your complaints or petition in writing.” Destiny added that the national leadership would not condone what he described as misconduct by the ward officials.

“We are fully present to say ‘No’ to such shenanigans and the misbehaviour of a selfacclaimed Wuse ward chairman not recognised by the party. “Whatever gangsterism they have been parading in the last 72 hours, the national wing of the party will take full disciplinary action against them,” he stated.