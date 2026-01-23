2027: ADC Support Group Slams S’East Govs For Endorsing Tinubu

The ADC Like-Mind National Coordinator Adolphus Ude yesterday criticised the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors in the South East for endorsing President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chief also told the ruling APC to stop stifling the opposition parties, but rather allow them to flourish like in the days of the Goodluck Jonathan presidency.

In a statement, he urged the APC to allow opposition parties in the country flourish. According to him, Tinubu’s endorsement by the governors was motivated by personal gains, not the future well-being of Igbo.

Ude said no amount of propaganda or media hype could make the governors to convince Igbo at the grassroots level to believe that Tinubu will liberate them from marginalisation and offer them a sense of belonging in the country.

He dismissed claims by the governors that they endorsed Tinubu to re-align with the centre, warning that Igbo stand to benefit nothing from the purported endorsement of Tinubu, whom he alleged was more focused on distributing intervention funds, infrastructure and appointments in favour of the South West.

Ude said: “In our last press release, we made reference to the destruction of Igbo property in Lagos State because of the way they voted in 2023. Has anything changed?