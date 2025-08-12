2027: ADC Reacts As EFCC Goes After Key Members

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the President Bola-Tinubu-led government is targeting key members of the 2027 coalition, who are working to unseat the President.

The allegation followed the interrogation of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, a member of the coalition, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged fraudulent cash withdrawal amounting to N189bn.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tambuwal, who governed Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:30 am and was taken in for questioning by investigators.

The withdrawals, according to multiple sources privy to the development, were suspected to be in violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

One of the sources said, “Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of N189billion.

“The withdrawals are in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022. The governor arrived the EFCC’s headquarters around 11:30 am and faced interrogators on the alleged financial crime.”

Another official of the commission, who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said, “He is in custody at our Abuja corporate headquarters. The investigation is ongoing.”

Reacting to the development, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said three former governors, who are key leaders of the coalition, had been invited by the anti-graft agency.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Punch, Abdullahi said, “Yes, they have summoned our members, but I won’t give you names. There are three of them, former governors. Some are already members of the National Assembly, while others are not.

“Some left office in 2023, and some even earlier than that. This is an attempt to force them to leave the coalition, or to intimidate them into not taking an active part in it. But we are determined to rescue Nigeria.”

In a statement issued earlier on Monday, Abdullahi had alleged that the EFCC had compromised its integrity by reopening old cases against opposition politicians while turning a blind eye to allegations involving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

In response, the EFCC refuted the accusation of being a political tool of the APC, maintaining that opposition members found guilty of wrongdoing would face prosecution in court.

The ADC, however, warned that selective probes for the ruling party eroded public trust and weakened the fight against corruption.

The ADC statement read, “In recent days, several senior members of the Opposition Coalition have received EFCC summons that are clearly politically motivated. These are not fresh cases arising from new evidence but new files opened in reaction to emergent political affiliations to intimidate key opposition figures.

“The EFCC was created to be a fearless defender of the Nigerian people’s trust, applying the law evenly to all, friend or foe, ruling party or opposition. Today, that vision appears to have been compromised.

“The Commission now operates like a department of the APC, deployed to fight government critics and opposition figures, thereby achieving what the government cannot achieve through public debate.

“Meanwhile, we have observed how investigations into ruling party allies quietly fade away while opposition figures are dragged before the court of public opinion with sometimes decade-old allegations that have been hastily revived and dressed up as fresh evidence. This is selective prosecution, and selective prosecution is the death of justice.

“It does appear that in today’s Nigeria, one’s guilt or innocence depends on one’s party membership, not evidence. For example, since a certain former governor defected to the APC with his state’s entire political machinery, the EFCC’s investigations into his administration have vanished from public view.

“Not a question has been asked. Not a document leaked. Not a single update. Yet the same EFCC still somehow find means to reopen old cases against opposition leaders and pursue the stale allegations against them.”

ADC stressed that the EFCC is owned by the Nigerian people and funded by taxpayers, not the APC, “It does not augur well for the EFCC if people think that all you need to point the accusing hands of the Commission in your direction is to stand opposed to the ruling party and all that it takes for protection is to align with the government.

“Unfortunately, this is the widely established perception in Nigeria today, which the commission by its recent actions, including the ongoing surreptitious harassment of opposition leaders, has given credence to.

“The ADC hereby calls on all Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the independent media to resist this dangerous slide into dictatorship and misuse of public institutions to achieve partisan objectives.

“The EFCC does not belong to the APC. It belongs to the Nigerian people. It is funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party.”