2027: ADC Rattles Opposition Camps In Osun

…As Ataoja declares support for Aregbesola

As the battle for the soul of the Osun State gathers momentum, the Ataoja has officially declared his support for Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has other political parties in the state into massive confusion.

Speaking during the recent constituency tours across Osun State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Laroye II, openly endorsed Aregbesola and the African Democratic Congress as the state prepares for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

The 21st Ataoja and paramount ruler of Osogbo, Oba Oyetunji, made this declaration during a courtesy visit to his palace in Osogbo as the ADC rounded off its constituency tour.

Oba Oyetunji spared no words as he emotionally affirmed his loyalty, saying he would follow and support Aregbesola wherever he goes.

“Your coming to Osogbo today is symbolic. I had not heard that you adopted a new party until now. Your open declaration, along with the people who followed you, means the whole of Osogbo will stand behind you. No one will see me without seeing Aregbe, and whenever you see Aregbe, you will certainly see me.

“Aregbesola’s journey this time is different because he has come with a renewed commitment to work for the betterment of the people of Osun. He is one man I respect greatly because, when some naysayers mounted pressure on him to dethrone me, he refused to listen.

“We are not ingrates in Osogbo. Osogbo is always united when it comes to politics. I am for Aregbesola. I will never leave him. Wherever he goes, we shall follow.”

According to multiple sources, this declaration has thrown opposition parties into complete disarray, considering the weight and influence the revered monarch commands among the Council of Kings in Osun State.

A fearless and straightforward ruler, Oba Oyetunji explained that his decision to support the leader of the Omoluabi ethos in Nigeria stems from the need to return Osun to a system of governance where social welfare and human capital development take preeminence.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “For a First Class Oba like the Ataoja of Osogbo to openly declare support for any party or individual outside the ruling party means a lot. He was unapologetic about it. That speaks volumes.

“And as you can see, no one has dared to challenge him. The opposition is afraid to speak out because they have seen the handwriting on the wall. It will not be business as usual in Osun.

“The state is ready for a progressive government, a government that prioritises social welfare and human capital development.”