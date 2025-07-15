2027: ADC Rally Opposition Parties In Kaduna Against APC

The newly formed coalition under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in collaboration with the Coalition of Opposition political parties in Kaduna State have decided to close ranks towards ousting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

The stakeholders said they are working on building a formidable structure across the state to take over power from the APC in 2027.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday a former chieftain of the ruling APC and former Vice Chairman of the party in the North West, Salihu Luk man, said they was working with stakeholders from all the major political parties.

He said: “Some stakeholders of the All Progres – sives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), together with the State Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by Alh. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Mr. Patrick Didam, and Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, are coming together to challenge the APC.

He said: “Three leaders of the Coalition who have also endorsed the association are Sen. Nenadi Usman, National Chairman of the Labour Party, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, and Alh. Shuaibu Idris Mikati.

“They have sent representatives, as they are unable to attend in person because they are currently out of the country.”

According to him, following the unveiling of the ADC by the national leadership of the Coalition as the political party platform for the 2027 elections on Wednesday, 2 July 2025 in Abuja, as stakeholders and opposition political leaders in Kaduna State who are committed to the principles and objective of rescuing Nigerian democracy, “we commenced consultations among ourselves and with the state leadership of the ADC.”