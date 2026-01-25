2027: ADC, PDP, LP To Build Grand Coalition Against APC

The opposition coalition in Nigeria, made up of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), appear set to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 General Election.

In the last two and a half years that President Bola Tinubu and the APC have been in power, there has been a persistent cry from the opposition camp that the ruling party has been systematically decimating them through various strategies.

However, recent developments in the polity appear to signal a rebirth of the opposition and a determination to give the APC a run for its money.

About two weeks ago, the Federal High Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Esther Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee as the legitimate leadership of the Labour Party (LP), thereby effectively removing Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party.

This decision is based on a Supreme Court ruling from April 4, 2025, which affirmed Usman’s leadership. Political analysts view this development as a positive signal for the opposition camp.

It means that the opposition camp, particularly the Labour Party, will now operate under Usman’s leadership, potentially impacting their strategy and unity ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Last week, INEC also recognised the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark and gave him clearance to submit the list of candidates of the ADC for the FCT Area Council Elections.

The recognition of David Mark by INEC means the African Democratic Congress (ADC) can now participate in the FCT Area Council Elections. A Federal High Court had earlier ordered INEC to recognise and publish the list of ADC candidates submitted by Mark for the February 21 elections.

As it was in the case of the Labour Party, this is a significant win for the opposition, as it allows the ADC to field candidates and potentially strengthen their position in the Area Council elections and other future elections.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Labour Party (LP) said it received with joy and relief the judgment of the Federal High Court, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise Senator Nenadi Usman’s leadership as the only valid, authentic, and legitimate leadership of the party.

According to the party, the judgment was a victory for democracy and the Nigerian people, and not a personal victory for Usman or any individual in the party.

“Although the journey to this point was protracted, difficult, and at times turbulent, the Labour Party urges its members and supporters not to celebrate with triumphalism.

“Rather, this moment should be embraced as a solemn opportunity for genuine reconciliation. For us, it is a no victor, no vanquished moment.

“Let it be clearly stated: there is only one united and indivisible Labour Party in Nigeria. This judgement must mark a new beginning anchored on unity, healing, and collective progress,” the party stated.