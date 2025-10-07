2027: ADC NWC Sets Up Rebranding C’ttee

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has set up a committee to rebrand the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the first meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by the Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, was attended by all national officers of the party, including national ex-officio members.

Briefing journalists after the over six-hour meeting, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed that three other committees were also constituted.

According to him, the committees include the Constitution Review Committee, Policy Advocacy Committee, and Membership Registration Committee.

Abdullahi further announced that the NWC approved dates for the Ekiti and Osun off-cycle governorship primaries.

He said the Ekiti primary will hold between October 10 and November 20, while the Osun primary is scheduled for December.

The party’s spokesperson added that operational guidelines have been approved to manage the party’s affairs at the state level ahead of the forthcoming congresses.