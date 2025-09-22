Nollywood Veteran, Kenneth Okonkwo, has predicted that the newly formed coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC), will emerge successful in the 2027 elections and take over from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Okonkwo made this prediction on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme.

New Telegraph recalls that the ADC failed to secure any seat during the August 16 by-elections, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won 12 of the 16 seats across nine states.

Afterwards, the ADC said that the public should refrain from judging it based on the results of the elections.

Speaking on ADC’s chances, Okonkwo said, “We stand a chance in every election in Nigeria.

“But I wouldn’t say the same thing for any election for which the primaries have been conducted before the coming into existence of David Bach’s leadership. Because we are not part of the people who decided that. That’s why I’m saying the true test of ADC will be in 2027.

“We are going to form the next government in Nigeria. And send Tinubu to Bourdillon,” he added. Okonkwo, when asked about the party’s structure in Rivers State, vaunted that the ADC exists across all 36 states of the federation. In addition, he confirmed Rotimi Amaechi as the party head in Rivers.