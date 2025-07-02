2027: ADC Leaders Step Down For Mark, Aregbsola To Reposition Party

The founding National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ralph Nwosu, on Wednesday, stated that leaders of the party voluntarily resigned to allow former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola to take charge and lead efforts to reposition both the party and Nigeria.

Nwosu made the disclosure at the unveiling of the ADC as the platform for the 2027 opposition coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The event which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja saw Mark and Aregbesola announced as the interim National Chairman and Secretary of the ADC-backed coalition, respectively.

Nwosu stated, “We all decided to resign so that Mark, Aregbesola and others can lead us to the Villa.

“We also approved Mark as National Chairman and Aregbesola as the National Secretary of the party. When you look at the two of them and their commitment to this country, you’ll see that this is a new beginning. They will reposition the party and Nigeria.”