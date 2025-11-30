2027: ADC Leaders Pledge To Deliver Oshodi-Isolo LGA To Party

Political leaders in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State have pledged to deliver the council to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a recent gathering of Oshodi/Isolo ADC members, the party’s Lagos State leader, Rahman Owokoniran, said the ADC is ready to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he accused of failing to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

“This is the beginning of a long journey, and it is going to be a marathon. The quality of representation I have seen here is encouraging, and we are confident we can build a winning team,” he said. Owokoniran also highlighted the need for police reform, noting that government spending on security has not produced visible results.

The local party leader, Adebisi Jegede, emphasized Nigeria’s urgent need for a new political vehicle. “The people have made the right political choice by aligning with ADC, a platform driven by unity, equality, and fairness, aimed at fulfilling the founding fathers’ vision where every Nigerian life matters, justice is not selective, and dignity of labour is respected,” Jegede said. He added that the gathering demonstrated Oshodi/Isolo’s commitment to the ADC and its political success in upcoming elections.

Another leader, Adeoye Jolaosho, criticized the APC for the country’s current challenges and described the formation of the ADC as a unifying alternative. “All members have agreed to bury individual ambitions and work together as co-joiners in the party. We have strategies in place to ensure that attempts to overturn election results will not succeed in 2027,” he said.

The ADC leaders expressed optimism that their collective efforts will secure victory in Oshodi/Isolo LGA and strengthen the party’s presence in Lagos State.