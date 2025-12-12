2027: ADC Inaugurates Ogboru, Others As Delta Leadership Team

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday inaugurated its Delta State leadership management team in Asaba, targeting to unseat President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2027 general election.

The team comprises Great Ogboru, Kennedy Pela, Solomon Edoja, Uloho Obaro, Austin Okolie, George Timinimi, and Emeka Ozegbe.

The National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said the inauguration of the state committee was to acquire and set up offices for the party at the state, local governments, wards and unit levels and undertake sensitisation and awareness advocacy at all levels to promote and familiarise the public with the party.

He said: “The important thing is that we in ADC are very clear that the problem Nigeria has today is as a result of the kind of politics we have played over the years. “And if you are going to set Nigeria on a different trajectory and to make politics work for the people, we have to play a different type of politics.”