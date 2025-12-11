As the battle of the 2027 general election intensifies, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) unveiled its Delta State Committee on Thursday to unseat President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the forthcoming general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke in Asaba, noted that the unveiling of the state committee was to acquire and set up offices for the party at the State, Local Government, Ward and unit levels.

According to him, undertaking sensitisation and awareness advocacy at all levels to promote and familiarise the public with the party.”

Abdullahi stated that the ADC mission from the Federal level down to the state is clear, and they are committed to ensuring there is justice, equity, and transparency.

He said, “The important thing is that we in ADC are very clear that the problem Nigeria has today is as a result of the kind of politics we have played over the years, and if you are going to set Nigeria on a different trajectory and to make politics work for the people, we have to play a different type of politics.

“And that is why ADC is committed that all through, we will ensure justice, we will ensure equity, and we will ensure transparency, because we believe that this is what has been missing in Nigerian politics, and that’s what ADC plans to bring back as we defeat President Bola Tinubu in the coming election.

“In Delta, as I said earlier, I was in Delta here many years ago as a Federal minister to the state capital, and one of the things driving from the airport that surprised me is that nothing appeared to have changed.”

Abdullahi further noted, “So you ask yourself, ‘Delta is one of the most resourced states in Nigeria, ‘ why has it remained like this?” So it means that the government has not worked for the people.

“We have gone to other states where they don’t even have the kind of resources that Delta boasts of, and you see transformation year in, year out.

“I have not seen that since I came here. So, that is the kind of commitment that ADC is bringing, that when ADC is in power, whoever is elected on the platform of ADC knows that he is there to work for the people, because the party will not accept anything less.”

“The question is, has APC improved their lives in the last two and a half years that they have been in power? If the answer is no, then the only option left today is ADC, and it will take over Delta State”

Abdullahi pointed out the role of the ADC as the remaining credible opposition party in Nigeria, noting that the party’s mission was not only political but also a national rescue effort, aimed at giving ordinary Nigerians a platform to participate meaningfully in governance.

Earlier, the National Chairman, Senator David Mark, represented by Mr Babachir Lawal, outlined the party’s expectations for the newly inaugurated Transition Management Committee while emphasising adherence to the ADC Constitution and operational guidelines.

Mark, however, warned against corruption, ticket-trading, manipulation of primaries, and shady practices, which he said are common in other parties.

Mark also commended Delta leaders for their commitment to the ADC and urged members to support the national leadership in strengthening party structures across the state.

In his remarks, National Vice Chairman (South-South), Usani Uguru Usani, urged ADC members in the Niger Delta to stand firm and not allow past political experiences to instil fear.

Those inaugurated include former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the 2023 general elections, Chief Great Ogboru, as a member, Dcn. Kennedy Pela, among others