2027: ADC Fixes April 14 For N’Convention

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed its National Convention for the election of its National Working Committee (NWC), for April 14.

ADC, in a statement jointly signed by the National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo, and the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that it is part of the party’s constitutional responsibility to renew its leadership structures across all levels of the party leadership.

According to the statement, ward congresses will hold on April 7, 2026, followed by Local Government Area and state congresses on April 9 and 11, respectively.

The party enjoined party members who are interested in contesting for any vacant positions at the ward, Local Government, or state levels, to obtain, download, complete, and submit the relevant nomination or expression of interest forms through the party’s official platform.

“Forms and further information are available via the official ADC website: www.adc.org.ng.

“The party urges all members nationwide to participate actively in the process and to conduct themselves in accordance with the constitution, guidelines, and democratic values of the African Democratic Congress,” it added.