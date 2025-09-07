2027: ADC, Five Political Parties Hold Merger Talks In Ebonyi

Chieftains of opposition parties in Ebonyi State have begun merger talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The coalition includes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The process was kick-started during the inaugural coalition stakeholders’ meeting held in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Among those in attendance were former Minister of State for Health and 2023 Labour Party governorship aspirant, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; former House of Representatives member and Labour Party’s 2023 senatorial candidate, Chief Linus Okorie; ex-PDP State Chairman, Barrister Silas Onu; YPP’s former governorship candidate, Sunday Opoke; and former APGA deputy National Secretary, Chief Jerry Obasi, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Linus Okorie declared that the ADC was poised to take over leadership at the national level in 2027. He stressed that the coalition was formed to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative focused on welfare, inclusivity, and democratic governance.

“We are out to fight for the betterment of Nigeria through democracy. This is not about abuse or attack but about the superiority of ideas, intellect, and vision. ADC will rule Nigeria by the grace of God and the support of the people,” Okorie said.

He further disclosed that a day would be set aside to officially unveil the ADC in Ebonyi State and urged stakeholders to intensify mobilization efforts ahead of the elections.

In her remarks, the Ebonyi State Chairman of ADC, Mrs. Jenifer Adibe, said the party was witnessing a mass movement because of its principles of inclusivity, accountability, and transparency. She expressed confidence that with massive grassroots mobilization, the ADC would achieve significant success in 2027.