2027: ADC Defectors Planning To Destabilise US –C’River PDP

The Cross River Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused some members who defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of having plans to destabilise the party in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Calabar Cross River PDP Chairman Venatius Ikem claimed that some of the defectors were posing as party stakeholders in an attempt to infiltrate and sow confusion within the PDP.

Ikem described the situation as a deliberate act of sabotage intended to weaken the unity and organisational strength of the PDP ahead of future elections.

He said: “It is unfortunate and embarrassing to see conflicting statements coming from our national headquarters.

Instead of sanctioning those who openly declared for the ADC, some people are rewarding them with caretaker committee appointments while casting doubts on the legitimacy of our peaceful and transparent state congress.”