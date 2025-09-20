2027: ADC Commences Membership Drive In Gombe

The Gombe State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Friday, launched a membership enrolment movement to strengthen its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The State Chairman, Auwal Barde, who spoke at the inauguration of the State Transition and Membership Drive Committee, said that the party was working carefully to rescue the state and country.

According to him, “ADC is here to ensure development across the board. We call on residents of Gombe to join the party to make the Nigeria and the state we yearn for possible.”

Correspondingly, Abdullahi Umar, a former Minister of Transportation, rebuked assertions that the party was in discord, explaining that disagreements were normal in politics

He said, “Today, we constituted a committee to drive membership across the state. They will be going to the grassroots, and this will be a continuous exercise. We are confident that in the next couple of months, we should be bringing in 500,000 members.

“In politics, divisions are bound to happen. But as a party, congresses were conducted, and although we were not in the party then, the issues were resolved in 2024, which brought back Auwal Barde as chairman.

“This was affirmed by the national executive of the party. So, there is no dispute—people should return to their positions.”

He also encouraged members to get involved in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, amplifying the potency of the Permanent Voter Card.

“Collection of PVCs is very important. It will give you the opportunity to decide who should represent you at different levels of government,” he said.

The Chairman of the State Transition and Membership Drive Committee, John Yoriyo, assured that the committee would not only focus on ADC membership registration but also urged residents to participate in the ongoing CVR.

“We will encourage residents to register and collect their PVCs, and we will also market ADC to the grassroots,”