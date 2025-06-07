2027: ADC, Coalition Partners Launch Political Resurgence In Abia

Share

In a strategic move to solidify its plan ahead of the anticipated 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its coalition partners held a high-level political meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, June 6.

Positioning the party as the rallying platform for a national political resurgence, the Chairman of ADC in Abia State, Don Norman Obinna, announced that the coalition has officially adopted ADC as its political vehicle.

The development signalled what he described as a bold response to “Years of failed leadership, economic collapse, and growing public disenfranchisement” under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

He emphasised the coalition’s aim to restore hope to Nigerians, eradicate hunger, and place the nation on a path of inclusive prosperity, beginning with a renewed political vision rooted in integrity, equity, and accountability.

“This is beyond political realignment. It is a rescue mission,” Don Norman stated. “The unemployment rate is alarming, the naira is in a free fall, and civil servants’ wages are a national disgrace. We are adopting ADC to correct these wrongs.”

“Since 1999, Abia has sought men of integrity to rebuild Nigeria. That vision remains alive—good governance must be anchored in probity and justice,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Uzoma Emmanuel Afamefuna—a renowned political scholar and governance reform advocate—underscored the critical role of civic engagement and stakeholder participation in Nigeria’s democratic rebirth. He called for rotational leadership, equitable representation, and campaigns focused on issues rather than propaganda.

“The South East remains marginalised. We must demand representation and reject tokenism. We must not trade our votes for rice, wrappers, or empty promises,” Afamefuna said. “A new Nigeria is only possible through citizen-led accountability.”

Rev. Blessed Amalambu, ADC’s 2023 House of Assembly candidate in Abia, added a cautionary note, urging coalition leaders to thoroughly screen aspirants and shield the movement from corrupt political interests.

“If we fail to protect our platform from political contamination, we risk repeating the mistakes of the past,” he warned.

