2027: ADC Aspirant Decries Poor Representation Of Alimosho House Of Reps

A Lagos-based businessman and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Olalekan Anjolaiya, has lamented the poor representation of Alimosho Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives despite its contributions to the national development.

Speaking at the formal declaration to contest the seat on the platform of the ADC, Anjolaiya also lamented the state of infrastructure in the local government with a promise to reverse the trend if elected next year.

He stated that his developmental agenda is rooted in his blueprint tagged ‘Alimosho Together’, which he also unfolded during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday prior to his formal declaration at the party’s secretariat.

This is just as Anjolaiya stated that his bid to represent his people is borne of his desire to right many wrongs that have been meted out to the area and that he would harness the potentials within the council area for the benefits of indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

“We have taken a bold step to say that we must do things differently in our local government. Today, we have launched an Alimosho Together agenda, a very clear deviation from the norm, to say that Alimosho is home to both the indigenes and non-indigenes.

“Today, we have addressed that Alimosho is the highest-earning local government, talking about the further allocation. But right about now, that is not evident in our local government.

“So today, we have sent a clear message to the electorate and to members of our party that we want to represent for change and to put Alimosho first on the map of Lagos and on the map of Nigeria,” he said while fielding questions from newsmen.

Commenting on the quality of representation, he said, “A lot of people lament that we have a very poor representation, what we call a very dormant representation.

“Look at the shenanigans that have been happening in the House of Reps, which many have tagged as a mere rubber stamp. That’s not going to happen with me. I will stand for what is right, even if I’m standing alone.”