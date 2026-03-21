2027: ‎Adamawa Youths Urge Galadima To Join Guber Race

…Calls for power shift to Central Zone

A coalition of Adamawa State youth groups has called for the governorship race to be shifted to Adamawa Central, precisely Yola South Local Government Area, ahead of the forthcoming 2027 election.

The group also urged the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Alhaji Tijjani Galadima, to contest for the state’s Governorship position.

The group operating under the auspices of the Tijjani Galadima Youth Forum made the call during a large-scale humanitarian outreach organised by the forum, where food items and cash were distributed to about 500 residents across different communities.

‎‎Speaking at the event, the leader of the group, Abdurrashid Abubakar, and a supporter of the movement, commended the organisers for what he described as a far-reaching and impactful Sallah intervention.

‎He noted that the outreach reflected the organisers’ commitment to humanitarian service and grassroots engagement.

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‎Abubakar who described Galadima as a peace-loving, and progressive-minded leader whose leadership style resonates with the aspirations of the people, stressed that the youth remain a critical pillar in the political structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that their collective voice would play a decisive role in shaping the party’s future.

According to him, “their decision to publicly endorse Galadima stems from what they described as his proven track record, integrity, and capacity to lead”.

‎He emphasised the need for Adamawa Central to produce the next governor, arguing that equity and inclusiveness in leadership rotation are essential for sustained peace and development in the state.

Abubakar maintained that Galadima possesses both the courage and the vision required to build on the existing development strides of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Also contributing, Engineer Dahiru Adamu, disclosed that consultations were ongoing among stakeholders across the state to build consensus around Galadima’s potential candidacy.

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‎He explained that the push for a candidate from Yola South is rooted in a broader desire to ensure that Adamawa Central also benefits from the state’s leadership arrangement.

‎Similarly, Aliyu Haidar, Organising Secretary of the forum, revealed that the group was committed to mobilising resources, including purchasing nomination forms, to encourage him to join the race.

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‎He highlighted Galadima’s contributions to education and youth empowerment, citing several instances where students benefited from his support.