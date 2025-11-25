2027: Adamawa APC Targets 200,000 Members Through Digital Registration

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to register more than 200,000 members by December through a new electronic membership registration system.

Speaking in Yola, the State Secretary of the party, Mr. Raymond Chidama, said the digital registration will transform how the party manages its membership database and deploys reliable data for planning, empowerment, and administrative decisions.

Chidama described the initiative as a major step toward building a credible, technology-driven membership system that will eliminate ghost entries and strengthen the party’s electoral chances ahead of 2027.

He explained that the party has reviewed its registration requirements to make the process more transparent and electorally meaningful.

Previously, the National Identification Number (NIN) was the primary requirement for registration, but the APC has now made the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) the key prerequisite for enrolling as a member.

“This shift is deliberate because anyone without a voter card has no use to the party. The APC’s goal is to build a membership base that translates directly into electoral strength,” he said.

Chidama added that the database generated from the digital registration will serve as a critical tool for empowerment programmes and palliative interventions, ensuring that only genuine and verifiable party members benefit.

“This system will help us identify our members accurately and extend opportunities to the right people,” he added.

Also speaking, the State Organizing Secretary and Coordinator of the e-registration exercise in Adamawa, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, said the digital approach became necessary after reviewing the party’s voting performance against its membership figures.

He described the discrepancies as “ridiculous by every standard,” citing examples at both national and state levels.

According to him, the APC claims to have more than 50 million members nationwide but secured only about 8 million votes in the last presidential election.

Similarly, in Adamawa State, the party boasts over 600,000 registered members but managed to deliver only around 200,000 votes during the 2023 general elections.

“This clearly shows the urgent need to weed out ghost members and retain only real, active, and committed individuals,” he noted.