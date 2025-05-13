New Telegraph

May 13, 2025
May 13, 2025
2027: Activist Urges Tinubu To Replace Shettima With Christian VP Ahead

As Nigeria heads toward the 2027 general elections, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing renewed pressure to recalibrate his political strategy.

A prominent youth activist, Sunday Asuku, who serves as President of the North Central Youth Council, has called on the President to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima in favor of a Christian candidate with national appeal.

In a statement released on Monday, Asuku emphasized that President Tinubu’s choice of a running mate could significantly impact his chances of securing a second term.

He argued that the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted in the 2023 elections remains a divisive issue and that a shift toward religious inclusivity is not only ethically necessary but also politically strategic.

“The 2027 elections will not only be a referendum on Tinubu’s performance; they will be a test of Nigeria’s commitment to unity, equity, and national cohesion,” Asuku stated.

“The choice of a Christian vice president should not be seen as a concession but as a strategic, ethical, and unifying decision.”

Asuku further noted that religious balance remains crucial in Nigeria’s multi-ethnic and multi-faith society.

He said replacing Shettima with a Christian running mate would symbolize a commitment to inclusion and address lingering concerns about political and religious marginalization in the country.

“Religious balance in leadership is not an outdated relic — it is a living necessity in Nigeria’s plural society,” he added.

“Tinubu’s opportunity to correct the 2023 imbalance and make a bold statement of inclusion must not be missed.”

The call comes amid ongoing debates over national unity and equitable representation, especially following the backlash over the all-Muslim ticket in the last presidential election.

As the race to 2027 begins to take shape, Tinubu’s choice of vice presidential candidate may prove to be a pivotal factor in shaping the political narrative and influencing voter sentiment across Nigeria.

