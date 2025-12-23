2027: Achi Clan Adopts Mbah As Consensus Candidate

The Achi Clan of Oji River Local Government Area, Enugu State, on Sunday unanimously adopted Governor Peter Mbah as their consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election, citing what they described as his uncommon leadership style and remarkable performance in office.

The endorsement, which effectively shut out any opposition members as far as they are concerned, was made at a grand civic reception organised in honour of the governor at the St. Mary’s Field Court, Achi.

The event attracted thousands of supporters from the over nine electoral wards that make up the clan, which accounts for well over half of Oji River population.

Leaders of the clan, traditional rulers, political office holders, youth and women groups, took turns to applaud the governor for what they said were visible transformations across Enugu State within a short period.

They declared that the decision to back him for a second term was already settled and irreversible. Speaking, the Chairman of Oji River Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chima Achiekwelu, said the reception was organised to appreciate the governor for his “great work and uncommon leadership” which, according to him, had rapidly transformed Enugu State.