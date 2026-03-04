2027: Accord Party Begins E-Registration Exercise

The Accord Party on Wednesday said it has commenced nationwide electronic registration and revalidation of membership.

The exercise, which began on March 3, according to the National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, is in accordance with the new Electoral Act that provides for a digital membership register of political parties.

The National Chairman disclosed that authentic members would be used for congresses, primaries and conventions as the party prepare for the 2027 general election.

“Members of the party, including those in the diaspora and citizens wishing to join Accord, should use this opportunity to register and obtain their new membership cards,” he advised.

Mgbudem also said members who registered in the previous Accord Party platform should participate in the exercise, “as additional information is now required by registering at https://membership.accordnational.com.ng and completing the process.”

He disclosed that the leadership has forwarded guidelines for a seamless e-registration exercise, as time is of the essence.

“Accordingly, ward, local government, state, and zonal executives are urged to mobilise members to participate in an extensive membership drive that will culminate in Accord winning the upcoming elections.

“Accord is the beautiful bride of Nigerian democracy and the fastest growing political party in the country.

“Nigerians are enjoined to be in one Accord as we strive to build a better, greater and just democratic nation,” he stated.