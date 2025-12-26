2027: Abiodun Assures Peaceful, Rancour-Free Power Transition In Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured residents of the state that his administration will deliver a seamless, peaceful and rancour-free transition of power at the end of his second term in 2027, pledging to set a historic benchmark in the state’s democratic journey.

The governor gave the assurance while speaking during a Christmas church service at St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to finishing strong and handing over power without acrimony.

Governor Abiodun said his government was determined, by the grace of God, to achieve what he described as a first in the history of Ogun State by ensuring a smooth and orderly transfer of leadership at the expiration of his tenure.

READ ALSO:

He noted that peaceful succession remains a critical pillar of democracy and good governance, adding that his administration would continue to prioritise stability, unity and institutional continuity.

According to him, the resolve to ensure a trouble-free transition reflects his commitment to strengthening democratic values and leaving a lasting legacy of responsible leadership for future administrations in the state.

The governor urged residents to continue to support his administration and to uphold peace and unity as the government works towards consolidating its achievements and ensuring sustainable development across Ogun State.