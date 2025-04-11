2027: Abia APC Stakeholders Charge Kalu To Produce Next Gov

Share

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State met in Abuja on Thursday, where they resolved their differences and charged the former governor of the State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, to produce the next governor of the State on the platform of the APC.

The meeting was attended by the crème-de-la-crème of the APC in the State. Those who could not attend sent apologies, citing prior engagements.

The stakeholders pledged to deliver Abia State to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next election, promising to secure outright victory rather than merely achieving the constitutional 25 per cent.

Attendees at the stakeholders’ meeting included the host, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; APC National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and former Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku.

Others were Ndukwe Adindu, Sam Nkire, Mark Wabara, Anyim Nyerere, Nze Esiaga, Chidi Maduekwe, Ndukwe Maxwell, Nnanna Kalu, Emeka Atuma, among many others.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Kalu expressed satisfaction that Abia APC members had become a united and indivisible family, in line with President Tinubu’s directive during the recently held APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He said: “We are more united now than ever because President Tinubu, during the last APC NEC meeting, gave us a directive to reconcile members of the party in our States.

“He knows we are capable of doing it, and we are grateful to our constituents and the masses for joining us in uniting the party.

“They stand to benefit more by aligning with the federal might. They can already see what is happening in Abia North Senatorial District regarding Federal Government interventions. I am grateful to former President Buhari and President Tinubu. This is what the other senatorial districts will enjoy when they join the APC.”

On the meeting’s objective, Kalu said: “The last time I met with President Tinubu, he expressed concern over the situation in Abia, and I assured him that we would work hard to bring back Abia as a united, indivisible entity.

“The President knows we the leaders of Abia are capable. No one will be left behind. We are in government, and everyone must join us, or they may regret it. It is better to identify with the peace initiative, and I believe we will achieve our goals because what matters is a strong party that speaks loudly during elections.

“I was a good governor, and they know I’m a good senator. I have never deceived the people of Abia State. I’m committed to our objectives, and anyone we present as a candidate, from the House of Assembly to the Presidency, will be credible.”

Addressing the meeting’s main target, he said: “My message to the people of Abia is that we have a President who has completed his first term and is going for a second.

“Abia must align with the centre. The South East’s consensus for 2027 is to support President Tinubu. Mark my words, we will do well.

“When Mr. President visited Enugu, I wasn’t there physically, but I had his permission to visit all governors in the South East and beyond. We are working hard. The President knows he has a few planners behind him, and when we plan, we execute. The Class of 1999 governors are a tough and distinguished group.”

Also speaking, APC National Welfare Secretary Donatus Nwankpa said: “The purpose of this meeting is to come together to redirect and consolidate the gains the party has made. Abia APC has recorded the largest influx from other parties in the last two years, with over 70 per cent of former PDP members joining us. This shows the growing acceptability of APC in Abia.

“We are appealing to all party leaders in the State, including the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Orji Kalu, our Minister, and our former gubernatorial candidate, Ikechi Emenike, to bury personal differences and work together.

“We are ready to support them unconditionally. Our goal to win the Abia Government House in 2027 is non-negotiable. We condemn any covert or overt support for the incumbent governor continuing beyond this term. By 2027, an APC member will be governor of Abia State.

“Anyone working against this will be denounced, suspended, or sanctioned. We forgive past missteps and extend a hand of unity to all. Abia APC has what it takes to win. We assure President Tinubu that we will not merely strive for 25 per cent, we will win the State outright in 2027 and support his second term to complete his reforms.

“There’s no dispute in the state leadership of APC. We commend the National Chairman, whom we call the ‘Chairman of Victory,’ for expanding the party’s reach. Abia APC will give him victory in 2027.

“We also appreciate Governors Hope Uzodinma and Francis Nwifuru for their leadership in the South East and commend our Deputy Speaker for his charisma and achievements. Special thanks to our host, Senator Orji Kalu, for his understanding and willingness to lead us.”

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, also pledged her support, saying: “I have listened to the objectives of this meeting, and I believe they are right. As Minister representing Abia, I support the party’s unity. We do not have parallel executives; the party in Abia is one. On behalf of the President, I affirm that Abia State is APC. I wish the state a successful future.”

