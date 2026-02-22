2027: Abia APC Formidable Force – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State remains a formidable force as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The declaration followed recent strategic deliberations among party leaders and stakeholders from Abia State at a meeting on Saturday night, aimed at repositioning the party for greater cohesion and electoral success.

Kalu expressed gratitude to the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other national leaders for their efforts in strengthening the party’s unity and stability.

He also thanked stakeholders and leaders of the Abia APC for their contributions to the strategic meeting, which yielded tangible results and strengthened the party’s resolve to deliver growth and progress for the people of Abia State.

Chaired by the APC National Chairman, the meeting held in Abuja attracted members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), including the National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Vice Chairman, South-East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu; and National Welfare Secretary, Chief Donatus Nwankpa.

The Deputy Speaker revealed that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose two younger brothers, Nnanna and Mascot, were physically present at the meeting, called in and reassured the caucus of his support.

Kalu emphasised the party’s focus on eliminating internal divisions and building a united front anchored on discipline, inclusion and purpose.

He said: “Over the past few days, leaders and stakeholders of our great party in Abia State have engaged in strategic deliberations, examining our structures and charting a clear, coordinated path forward. These discussions have yielded tangible results and strengthened our collective resolve to reposition the party for greater cohesion and electoral success.

“We ran to the National Chairman of the party because we know he has the capacity to resolve conflicts. He has not failed us. From the first day he heard about this, he took proactive steps and all of us are happy. There is no faction in Abia State. We are following his template. Everybody is happy. Everybody is going to be accommodated and we trust his judgment.

“As we continue on this path of peace and unity, our commitment to eliminating rancour and internal divisions, and to building a united front anchored on discipline, inclusion and purpose, remains firm. The focus now is growth and sustained progress for our party and for the people we are privileged to serve.

“The task ahead requires unity, and together, we will deliver.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Yilwatda, who also said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was in agreement with the outcome of the meeting, added that all issues bedevilling the party had been resolved.

“We met with all the caucus members of Abia State after a little friction that took place when we were to have the congress last week and, to the glory of all, the stakeholders and critical members of the caucus have come together and unanimously agreed on far-reaching decisions. I am sure with this, we are going to have rancour-free elections on Wednesday and Thursday. To me, it is very important for us and a big lesson for the party,” he said.

On her part, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejeocha, corroborated the positions of the Deputy Speaker and the National Chairman, stating that all discrepancies had been settled amicably.