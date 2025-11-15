2027: Abia APC Adopts Tinubu, Begins E-Registration

…Passes vote of confidence on Sen. Kali, Dep. Speaker

After the stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, on Saturday, the members have adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its second term.

Also, they passed a vote of confidence on the Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and other elected members on the platform of APC.

The stakeholders said that the E-registration of the party would commence at the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, with the directive that it should be seamless.

The Communique, which was signed by the State party chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, Secretary, Chief Chidi Avajah, Hon. Chris Nkwonta and Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu CON read in part, “The Abia State APC reaffirms its unwavering support for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fully aligns with his transformative achievements. The party commits to working diligently and strategically towards his successful re-election for a second term.

“Stakeholders of the Abia State APC are urged to continue to uphold unity, cohesion, and collective purpose in all party affairs.

“The Abia State APC stands firm as a united and formidable political family under the capable leadership of the State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Kingsley Ononogbu.

“The State Working Committee is hereby directed to commence the E-Registration Exercise without delay. All party leaders across the 17 LGAs and wards are mandated to mobilise fully to ensure the exercise is comprehensive, seamless, and highly successful.

“All new members are required to register strictly at their respective wards in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution.

“Stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the renewed sense of unity, harmony, and cooperation currently enjoyed among party leaders

“All party stakeholders are encouraged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and continue attracting new members to further strengthen and expand the party’s structure.

“The Abia State APC resolves to work relentlessly to secure victory in the 2027 general elections, ensuring that the Abla Government House and all elective positions are won decisively in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

“The Abia State APC, passed a vote of confidence on the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, His Excellency Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator representing Abia North, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Member representing Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency, and Hon Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Member representing Bende South State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly.”