2027: AbdulRazaq Harps On Unity As Kwara APC Holds Peaceful Congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State on Tuesday held a peaceful State Congress, where members of the state working committee of the party were elected unopposed by affirmation.

The Congress, which took place at the Arca Santa Arena in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, drew delegates and stakeholders from across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr. Alkali Alibe, formally announced and affirmed the state officials elected to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Speaking at the Congress, the State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, urged party faithful to maintain discipline, describing cohesion as critical to sustaining the party’s grip on power in Kwara State.

“Our focus must remain on unity and service to the people. The APC in Kwara has shown that with discipline and collective effort, we can achieve stability and development,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also urged members not to place personal ambitions above the overall interest of the party and the state, warning that disunity could undermine the progress achieved so far.

“We must continue to work together as one family. Personal interests should never override the collective good of our party and the state,” he added.

In his remarks, the new state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, commended members for their loyalty and resilience, noting that the strength of the party lies in teamwork and inclusiveness.

“All of us must work together for the success of our party,” Fagbemi said, assuring supporters that the leadership would continue to consolidate party structures ahead of future political engagements.