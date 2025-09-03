2027: Abbas Rallies CPC’s Bloc In APC For Tinubu

…Says members’ support for president unconditional

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured President Bola Tinubu of the “unconditional support” of all members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He also announced that members of the defunct CPC would create a movement that would ensure President Tinubu’s return for a second term in 2027.

Abbas said all former CPC members, who joined hands with other legacy political parties to form the APC in 2013, would continue to support the Tinubu administration as the president executes his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of repositioning Nigeria for the betterment of the citizens.

The speaker spoke during a meeting between President Tinubu and some key figures of the defunct CPC at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

Abbas, who first came to the House in 2011 under the platform of the defunct CPC, described the meeting with President Tinubu as historic, noting that it was to show support and appreciation for what the president has been doing.

He said, “Indeed, today is a day of history—the very first day that the former members of CPC gathered in large numbers to visit our president to show support and appreciation for what he has been doing.

“I want to seize this opportunity, Mr. President, to assure you of the unconditional support of all former CPC members in your administration. I’m sure from the calibre of people you see here, you’ll be convinced that all those saying that ‘CPC is broken; CPC is not with this administration,’ it’s just a lie. More than 90 per cent of those who were active during the time of the CPC are represented here.”

Speaker Abbas also thanked President Tinubu for the support and respect he accorded late former president Muhammadu Buhari, who was the national leader of the CPC.

“I would like to also seize this opportunity to appreciate and thank you immensely, Your Excellency, for the support you have given to our late former president (Muhammadu Buhari), who had attempted to be president several times, but God did not answer his prayer until you came into the picture in 2010 to offer a hand of partnership to him—a partnership that resulted in actualising the dream of every CPC member.

“Thank you very much, Your Excellency, for the role you played in 2010, and thank you for the support you gave our former leader. We will truly not forget that support you have given, which today we are proud of, that even though when we fielded him under CPC, he couldn’t win, but with the combined efforts of your humble self and him, as well as other party members, we were able to realise that dream of making him our president.”

Speaker Abbas also appreciated President Tinubu for the respect accorded to the late former president during the latter’s burial.

“Mr. President, we also want to thank you for the unprecedented support you have given to the family of the late president during his demise. It was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria for any former president to be accorded such kind of respect.

“The time you took, the people you sent to go all the way to the United Kingdom to give their last respects and bring the corpse back to Katsina, and the number of times both you and the First Lady took to go to Katsina and Kaduna to pay your last respects are truly commendable, Your Excellency.

“We appreciate all that you did. May the Almighty God reward you, and you should know that we are together with you today, we will be with you tomorrow, and we will be with you forever.”

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Speaker informed the president that the defunct CPC members had resolved to form a movement for the president’s return for a second term.

“Your Excellency, I want to, on behalf of the entire former CPC members, inform and assure you that the CPC family in every state, that we have all resolved that we will go back home and create ‘Former CPC Members for Asiwaju’ in all our states.

“That movement will also be cascaded down to all the local governments in our states, all the wards and polling units, so that we will continue to gather support for you, for your government, your administration. For 2027, In Sha Allah, CPC members will be at the forefront of ensuring that you return to continue with the good work you’re doing for this country.

“Finally, Your Excellency, on behalf of all members of the CPC and the entire family of the late former president, we want to appreciate you for the kind of representation and respect you’re giving to CPC members in this government.

“This is the very first time that we have three serving governors who were of CPC extraction in this government. Even during the active days of CPC, we were only having one—the former governor of Nasarawa State. But to God be the glory, today we have three governors; we have so many ministers, so many members of the House of Representatives, and so many chief executives who are in this government. We believe that most of them were able to make their dreams possible because of your support for them and for the former CPC.

“God bless you, Your Excellency. May God continue to protect you and be your pillar of strength. We are together, and we will continue to support you. Thank you so much for allowing us to come and share our thoughts and views with you. May the Almighty continue to preserve you. May you live long to actualise all the plans you have for our dear country. Thank you so much.”