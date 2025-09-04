2027: Abbas Rallies CPC Bloc In APC For Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has assured President Bola Tinubu of the “unconditional support” of all members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

He also announced that members of the defunct CPC would create a movement that would ensure President Tinubu’s return for a second term in 2027. Abbas said all former CPC members, who joined hands with other legacy political parties to form the APC in 2013, would continue to support the Tinubu administration as the president executes his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of repositioning Nigeria for the betterment of the citizens.

He spoke during a meeting between President Tinubu and some key figures of the defunct CPC at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday. Abbas, who first came to the House in 2011 under the platform of the defunct CPC, described the meeting with President Tinubu as historic, noting that it was to show support and appreciation for what the president has been doing.

He said: “Indeed, today is a day of history—the very first day that the former members of CPC gathered in large numbers to visit our president to show support and appreciation for what he has been doing. “I want to seize this opportunity, Mr. President, to assure you of the unconditional support of all former CPC members in your administration.

I’m sure from the calibre of people you see here, you’ll be convinced that all those saying that ‘CPC is broken; CPC is not with this administration,’ it’s just a lie. More than 90 per cent of those who were active during the time of the CPC are represented here.” Abbas also thanked President Tinubu for the support and respect he accorded late former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who was the national leader of the CPC.