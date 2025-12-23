2027: Abayomi Mighty Joins ADC, Sets To Run For President

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, a veteran youth legend, Abayomi Rotimi Mighty, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as he declared his interest in running for president.

New Telegraph reports that the decision of Abayomi Mighty to join the ADC is being widely seen as a boost for the party seeking deeper public trust in a crowded and cynical political landscape.

This development is coming at a time when Nigerian politics has long been dominated by familiar faces, repeated promises, and persistent corruption.

Many voters, especially youths and women, no longer believe political parties represent their interests. Against this backdrop, Abayomi Mighty’s move offers ADC something rare: credibility rooted in lived service rather than political recycling.

Abayomi Mighty is known for decades of selfless work in youth advocacy, public speaking, grassroots development and the protection of women’s and children’s rights. Millions already trust him because his influence was built outside government power.

That trust now reflects positively on ADC, particularly among young people and women who have often felt ignored by mainstream parties.

For ADC, the advantage is clear. Aligning with a figure associated with integrity and people-focused leadership helps the party stand out from Nigeria’s traditional political structures.

It signals openness to generational change and Pan-African values that prioritise dignity, opportunity, and inclusion.

While the long-term political impact will unfold over time, Abayomi Mighty’s entry has already reshaped how ADC is perceived. In a country weary of repetition, the party now carries renewed attention and a stronger connection to the voters who matter most.