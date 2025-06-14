2027: Aba Motor Unions Hand Over Abia To Otti

Share

If it is in the power of the commercial transport unions in Aba to decide who rules Abia State in Addressing the two mil-lion man solidarity march for Otti in Aba, the President of Cooperative Motor Union, Abia State, Mr. Chukwuma Azode aka China, declared the unalloyed support of the motor unions and all trans-port operators in the state, warning that any member of the opposition challenging Governor Otti in 2027 gov-ernorship election is taking risk.

According to him, “the unprecedented achieve-ments of Governor Otti has earned him automatic reelection,” and expressed confidence that no sensible politician would challenge him.

“From what we are see-ing, I don’t think any sensi-ble person should involve himself in anything con-cerning elections because from what we are seeing, the governor supposed to enjoy his eight years.

“So, for now, any oppo-sition that is coming out is taking a very big risk, because we Abians are in support of Dr Alex Otti for now, and no other person. And all the motor unions in Abia State are also endors-ing him for 2027. That’s the part of our gathering here today.

