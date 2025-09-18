2027: AA, PNT Form Coalition For Tinubu In Ondo

The Action Alliance (AA) and a campaign group, Progressives Network for Tinubu (PNT), have formed a coalition to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Although an opposition party, AA said it would remain in its political platform while working for President Tinubu’s victory, citing his positive impact on the nation’s economy.

Speaking during a strategic meeting between the groups in Akure, the state capital, the Director General of PNT, Pastor Olumide Obadele, disclosed that the alliance was facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in collaboration with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Obadele explained that the coalition was designed to build a strong support base capable of delivering over 80 percent of the total votes in Ondo State to President Tinubu in 2027.

He lamented the low turnout in the 2023 presidential election, noting that only 532,739 out of 1,991,344 registered voters in the state participated, representing 28.62 percent.

“For us in the PNT, this is nothing but voter apathy, and it is not good enough for our growing democracy. We strongly believe the pattern can change and must change in 2027,” Obadele said.

He added that the coalition had taken up the challenge of educating, enlightening, and mobilising the electorate across Ondo State to participate actively in the electoral process.

“Please note that it is not yet time for campaigns, and we are not doing that now. However, when the time comes, we shall begin to roll out the numerous achievements of President Tinubu’s administration in the economy, agriculture, infrastructure, and other sectors for proper assessment,” he stated.

Obadele stressed that PNT’s approach was to reach out to all eligible voters in the state, not just APC members, describing the coalition as inclusive, peaceful, and focused on uniting diverse groups behind Tinubu.

“We talk to groups, opposition parties, organisations, religious bodies, elites, and the grassroots. As long as they are eligible voters, they are our target. Though we are of the APC, it is not all about the party or party members; we are for Asiwaju,” he added.

According to him, the PNT is made up of both old and new politicians driven by passion, energy, and a commitment to peace, under the guidance of Minister Tunji-Ojo.