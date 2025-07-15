2027: 300,000 Voters’ Cards Uncollected In Ondo – INEC

Ahead of the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that over 295,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in Ondo State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Toyin Babalola, disclosed this during a press conference in Akure to announce the start of the CVR exercise, which is scheduled to begin in mid-August.

Babalola stated that Ondo State currently has a total of 2,053,061 registered voters, out of which 1,757,205 have collected their PVCs, leaving 295,856 unclaimed. She described voter registration as a fundamental aspect of democratic participation, being the gateway through which eligible citizens are enfranchised.

However, she warned that the CVR should not be mistaken for the commencement of political campaigns, as the official notice of election has not yet been issued by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The notice, she said, will be issued 360 days before the election in accordance with electoral guidelines.

She explained that the nationwide exercise will begin with online pre-registration on August 18, 2025, while in-person registration at designated centres will commence on August 25, 2025.

The exercise, according to Babalola, will provide opportunities for newly eligible citizens who have just turned 18, those who were unable to register previously, voters seeking to transfer their registration to a new location, individuals who had issues with accreditation in previous elections, as well as those seeking to update their information or replace lost, defaced, or damaged PVCs.

She said the CVR exercise will continue until August 2026 but will be temporarily suspended in December 2025 to allow for the processing of data collected between August and December. It will then resume in early 2026.

The REC warned that individuals who have already registered should not attempt to do so again, stressing that multiple registrations are prohibited under Section 12(2) of the Electoral Act 2022. Violators risk a fine of ₦100,000, one year in prison, or both.

Babalola assured that all 19 designated registration centres in the state are fully prepared for the exercise and that the INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) are available, well-labeled, fully charged, and ready for deployment.

She urged eligible citizens to seize the opportunity to register, update their details, and collect their PVCs. She also called on political parties, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, traditional rulers, youth and women’s groups to assist in mobilising the public for the success of the exercise.

Babalola reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to transparency, professionalism, and inclusivity throughout the registration process, adding that a credible voter register is the foundation of a credible election.