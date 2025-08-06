2027: 1m Youths Signify Intention To Contest Elections

The Take Action Campaign (TAC 2027), an initiative of the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), on Wednesday said it has recorded over 1 million registrations from aspiring young candidates and grassroots mobilisers within just one week of launch.

Director General of the Forum, Hon. Tony Nwulu, said this overwhelming response signals a new wave of political awakening and civic consciousness among Nigerian youths aged 25 and above, determined to take their place in shaping the nation’s future in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

He described it as a historic and unprecedented move towards youth-led political transformation.

“This milestone is not just a number — it’s a loud, clear signal that young Nigerians are ready to lead, legislate, and deliver a new narrative for our country. It affirms what we’ve always believed — that the future of Nigeria is not tomorrow. It’s now.”

The Take Action Campaign was launched as a direct response to the underrepresentation of young people in governance, despite being the majority

demographic.

The campaign aligns with the Not Too Young To Run Act, and is committed to identifying, supporting, and promoting credible young aspirants at all levels — from state houses of assembly to the national legislature — while also galvanising millions of first-time and returning youth voters across the country.

Nwulu, while the momentum is inspiring, the campaign is just getting started. He said TAC 2027 has set an ambitious target to reach 20 million registered young voters by the election season.

“The Secretariat is calling on every eligible young Nigerian who has not yet registered to visit the official portal and join the Movement.

“If you believe in a better Nigeria, now is your time to take action. Whether you want to run or rally behind those who will — this movement needs you,” said TAC Spokesperson, Ms Ivie Adidi.

The Youth in Parliament Forum extends its heartfelt appreciation to the TAC Secretariat, Coordinators, Volunteers, Media Influencers, and all partner organisations for their

relentless energy in pushing the message across Nigeria’s cities, towns, campuses, and digital spaces.

“This victory belongs to all of us — from the tireless mobilisers on the streets to the tech teams, to our media partners and community influencers. We are witnessing the early flames of a people-powered revolution,” the DG said.