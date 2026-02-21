2026’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best Destinations

The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our eight million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.

These destinations are our top spots for good reason—they’ve got everything travellers are looking for and more. From big cities to jungle escapes, these are the places travellers love most, based on re- views.

1.Bali – Indonesia

Bali is a living postcard. Soak up the sun on a stretch of fine white sand or head underwater to dive along coral ridges or the colourful wreck of a WWII war ship.

On shore, the lush jungle shelters stone temples and mischievous monkeys.

Base yourself in Ubud—it’s the perfect place to see a cultural dance performance, take a batik or silver-smithing workshop, or invigorate your mind and body in a yoga class.

2.London – United Kingdom

From Shoreditch’s swaggering style to Camden’s punky vibe and chic Portobel- lo Road, London is many worlds in one.

The city’s energy means that no two days are the same. Explore historic sites, snap a pic in front of an iconic landmark, eat and drink in exclusive Michelin-starred restaurants, enjoy a pint in a traditional pub, or get lost down winding cobbled streets. When it comes to London, the possibilities are endless.

3.Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertain- ment.

Catch a show at the Dubai Opera, see downtown from atop the Burj Khalifa, or spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the gold, textile, and spice souks.

If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure, or skydive over the Palm Jumeirah.

4.Hanoi – Vietnam

The charming Vietnamese capital has aged well—preserving the Old Quarter, monuments, and colonial architecture— while making room for modern developments.

Lakes, parks, shady boulevards, and more than 600 temples and pagodas add to the appeal of this city, which is easily explored by taxi.

5.Paris – France

Lingering over pain au chocolat in a sidewalk café, relaxing after a day of strolling along the Seine, and marvelling at icons like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

The perfect Paris trip com- bines leisure and liveliness. Give yourself plenty of time to savour an exquisite meal, wander through exhibits at the Louvre, bargain hunt at the Marché aux Puces de Montreuil, then cap it all off with a show at the iconic Moulin Rouge.

6.Rome – Italy

Rome is a real-life collage of piazzas, open-air markets, and astonishing historic sites. Toss a coin into the Trevi Foun- tain, contemplate the Colosseum and the Pantheon, and sample a perfect espresso or gelato before spending an afternoon shopping at the Campo de’Fiori. Enjoy some of the most memorable meals of your life here, too, from fresh pasta and succulent fried artichokes or a tender oxtail stew.

7.Marrakech – Morocco

Marrakesh is a magical place, brimming with markets, gardens, palaces, and mosques. Exploring the intimate courtyards and snaking alleyways of the historic Medina can easily eat up a day. Find inner peace at the serene Jardin Majorelle or take in the beauty of one of the city’s historic mosques (taking note that, unless you are Muslim, you are not al- lowed to enter).

8.Bangkok – Thailand

There’s no getting around it: Bangkok is intense. Temples swarm with crowds. Street food sizzles into the early hours. The heat doesn’t quit. And the nightlife— from the Patpong entertainment district to ritzy rooftop bars—is nonstop. For travellers craving local secrets and 24/7 energy, there’s nowhere like it. If you need to recharge, book a traditional Thai massage or relax in Lumpini Park, one of the city’s only green spaces.

9.Crete – Greece

Crete is rich with archaeological and mythological history, which you can dive into at ancient ruins all over the island. The awesome Minoan ruins of Malia date to 1900 BC, and majestic Mt. Ida is said to be home to the cave where Zeus was born. And be sure to soak up the charming atmo- sphere of Chania Town’s Old Venetian Harbour.

10.New York City – United States

Conquering New York in one visit is impossible. Instead, hit the must-sees— the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art—and then explore off the beaten path with visits to The Cloisters or one of the city’s libraries. Indulge in the bohemian shops of Wil- liamsburg or the fine dining of the West Village.

11.Siem Reap – Cambodia

When the morning light washes over the overgrown temples and ruins of Angkor Wat, a simple Siem Reap sunrise becomes a profound event.

The ancient structures are contained within one of the largest religious complexes in the world. Get a lesson in national history at the Cambodian Cultural Village, and a lesson in bargaining at the Angkor Night Market, a bonanza of shopping stalls, food vendors, and bars.

12.Istanbul – Türkiye

Istanbul is a city that mixes old and new, and the best way to explore it is through its mahalles (neighborhoods). Get your history fix in Beyoğlu—it’s chock-full of 19th-century European elegance—or head to Sultanahmet and see the holy sites. Then, make your way to Nişantaşı for high-end shopping and trendy restaurants, or pop into a bar or cafe in edgy Kadıköy.

13.Cusco – Peru[H1]

Incan majesty and Andean baroque exist side-by-side in Cusco’s stone streets, and you can see the cultural melting pot for yourself in the Plaza de Armas, home to both the Qoriacancha palace and the church of Santo Domingo. In this high-altitude city, you’ll also find extraordinary textiles, lively summer festivals, and archeological wonders.

14.Barcelona – Spain

Barcelona feels a bit surreal—appropriate, since Salvador Dali spent time here and Spanish Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí designed several of the city’s buildings, including the iconic Sagrada Familia cathedral.

Sip sangria at a side- walk café in Las Ramblas while watching flamboyant street performers, then create your own moveable feast by floating from tapas bar to tapas bar.

15.Lisbon – Portugal

At first glance, Lisbon’s got everything you could want from a centuries-old European city, from winding cobblestone streets to medieval castles.

But it’s more than just its past. Now, the older sights feel right at home within Lisbon’s more mod- ern vibe. So, enjoy the classics—like fado music, custard tarts, and azulejo tiles—but leave time for the new(er) stuff, like the modern art galleries and street art at LX Factory.

16.Tokyo – Japan

With its futuristic skyscrapers, unrivaled food scene, and wild nightlife, Tokyo is a rush of pure adrenaline. The city is famously cutting-edge, yet its ancient Buddhist temples, vintage teahouses, and peaceful gardens offer a serene escape.

Spend a day in Asakusa, Tokyo’s historical neighbourhood, to see the Sensoji temple and stroll along the Sumida River (in the spring, the cherry blossoms are in full force).

And don’t miss Tsukiji Outer Market for a sushi breakfast—the narrow corridors are packed with tons of spots to choose from.

17.Kathmandu – Nepal

Nepal’s capital is surrounded by a valley full of historic sites, ancient temples, shrines, and fascinating villages. Mingle with locals and animals amid Durbar Square’s monuments, or join mountain trekkers in the bustling Thamel District. Explore shops for exquisite work by local artisans—carpets and paper prints are specialties.

18.Edinburgh – United Kingdom

Edinburgh is Scotland’s capital city, renowned for its heritage and culture. Take a long walk around the centre to explore the Old and New Town, as well as all the area’s museums and galleries.

Then stop for a delicious meal made from fresh Scottish produce before heading out to take in one of Edinburgh’s many events—including the famous summer festivals of culture, or the Winter Festivals of music, light and ceilidhs.