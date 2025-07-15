2026: Your Tenure Worst In Osun History, Adeleke Tells Aregbesola

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday dismissed Rauf Aregbesola’s vow to lead the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to dislodge him from Government House next year, saying the ex-Minister of Interior’s administration is “the worst in Osun history”.

Addressing ADC supporters and party leaders in his Oramiyan home in Osogbo on Sunday, Aregbesola, who is the new coalition’s Interim National Secretary, said: “We will take over the Government House in 2026.”

However, in a statement, Adeleke dismissed the ex-governor’s 2026 plan as an “empty boast “. He said: “A man who left a legacy of huge state debt, half salary, scam learning tablets, and several inflated, uncompleted projects should be ashamed, not boastful.”

The governor accused Aregbesola of inflicting “inhumane maladministration” on Osun residents and condemned his recent comments as “the empty boast of a troubled mind haunted by his failures”.

Adeleke added: “The empty boast of Mr Aregbe – sola about 2026 is a symptom of a troubled mind who sees wrong visions, who is battling his benefactor, and who is haunted by the pains and suffering he inflicted on millions of Osun people.”