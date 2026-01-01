2026: Year Of Victory, Prosperity – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Osun people on the advent of the year 2026, describing it as “an era of victory and prosperity when citizens must engage in electoral vigilance and activism.”

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on New Year’s Day, Adeleke thanked Almighty God for the successes and achievements of 2025, while praying for an even more prosperous year ahead for all segments of Osun society.

Describing 2025 as a challenging year for Osun due to externally induced constraints, the Governor expressed optimism that 2026 will bring liberation from obstacles impeding good governance and democratic dividends in the state.

He urged residents to pray fervently for a successful and peaceful electoral process, while seeking divine intervention against plots by “dark forces” aimed at creating chaos.

“2026 is a defining moment for Osun State as the year of the governorship election. Some people are busy beating drums of war. We should pray to God to frustrate them and nullify their plots,” the Governor said.

He emphasized the importance of democracy, noting that elections are not acts of war but exercises of the people’s sovereignty:

“Election is not war; it is the exercise of sovereignty by the people. Any attempt to deny citizens their right to vote undermines the democratic life of the state. Those seeking power through hardship for Osun people will fail. The people will use their votes to punish those behind illegal seizures of Osun funds. There is no shortcut to power in a true democracy; the votes and voices of the people are the undiluted channels.”

Governor Adeleke called on residents to defend their constitutional rights, ensure their votes count, and protect the continuation of good governance in the state.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to service delivery and democratic progress, vowing to lead his supporters to another victory in the August 2026 governorship election:

“We are determined to secure another victory at the August poll. Our strength lies in God and the people whom we have served over the last three years. I will defeat my challengers in more than 28 of the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State,” the Governor declared.