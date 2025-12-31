2026, Year Of Endless Possibilities – Ben Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has declared 2026 a year of hope and endless possibilities for all Nigerians.

Kalu, in his New Year message, expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for guiding the people safely into 2026.

He urged them to harness their collective energy to build a nation where every citizen thrives.

He said: “As we step into this new year, I extend warm wishes to all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. This year holds endless possibilities, hope, and promise. Let’s harness our collective energy to build a nation where every citizen thrives, where opportunities abound, and where unity is our strength.

“Let this year be one where we strengthen our bonds, overcome challenges, and chart a course for a prosperous Nigeria. May our communities flourish, our economy thrive, and our people find peace and purpose”

The deputy speaker who also represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State assured Nigerians that the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government is committed to serving them with dedication and integrity, and is working tirelessly to deliver solutions to their challenges.

“I want to assure every Nigerian that the government is committed to serving you with dedication and integrity. We hear your aspirations, we see your challenges, and we are working tirelessly to deliver solutions.

“Rest assured, we will not fail you. We will drive policies that uplift our economy, strengthen security, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians”, he said.

Urging continuous support for the government, Kalu wished all Nigerians a year of fulfilment, peace, and success, and expressed confidence that the country would overcome its challenges and chart a course for a prosperous future.

“May this year bring fulfilment, peace, and success to you and your loved ones. Happy New Year”, he said.