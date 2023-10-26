2026 Wwc: Official Dates For Super Eagles Games Revealed

The match dates for the Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe have been disclosed officially. The Super Eagles will welcome Lesotho on November 17, before they travel to Rwanda to clash with Zimbabwe.

Jose Peseiro’s men will entertain the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a match- day one encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. The West Africans will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe three days later at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Benin Republic, South Africa, and Rwanda are the other teams in the group. The top team in the group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the global soccer fiesta hosted by Qatar. The three-time African champions lost to perennial rivals, Ghana in the playoff round.