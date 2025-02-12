2026 World: FIFA Suspends Congo, Pakistan, Russia

Share

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced the suspension of the football federations of Pakistan and Congo.

New Telegraph gathered that these suspensions add to the existing ban on Russia, bringing the total number of nations barred from international competitions scheduled with Canada, Mexico and the United States to three.

Russia has been banned from international football since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, with both FIFA and UEFA maintaining the restriction.

Now, FIFA has extended its disciplinary measures by suspending the football associations of Pakistan and Congo, citing “serious circumstances.”

The Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) has been suspended due to alleged third-party interference in its operations, which violates FIFA regulations.

A FIFA statement confirmed: “FECOFOOT has been suspended with immediate effect due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organization, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.”

READ ALSO:

The decision was made after FIFA, in conjunction with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), conducted two investigative missions in Brazzaville.

However, FIFA has indicated that Congo’s reinstatement is possible if certain conditions are met, including the restoration of full control of the federation’s headquarters and facilities to FECOFOOT before 2026. Pakistan’s suspension stems from its failure to implement a revised football constitution that ensures fair and democratic elections within its football governing body. FIFA had previously sanctioned the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in both 2017 and 2021 over similar governance issues. In its latest statement, FIFA clarified: “The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.” Pakistan’s last suspension was lifted in June 2022 after the federation regained control of its premises and financial operations. However, its failure to carry out the required governance reforms has led to another FIFA intervention. Impact On World Cup Qualification Congo currently sits at the bottom of Group E in CAF’s World Cup qualification standings, leaving them with slim hopes of making it to the 2026 tournament. Pakistan, meanwhile, has already concluded its AFC qualification campaign, finishing at the bottom of Group G under coach Stephen Constantine.

Share

Please follow and like us: