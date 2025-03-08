2026 World Cup: Trump Creates Task Force Amid Traiffs Tension

Share

Amid the ongoing tariff hike tension, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Friday announced the creation of a task force ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to the report, this will bring the global tournament to North America at a time when his on-again, off-again tariffs have created tensions across the continent.

“I think it’s going to make it more exciting,” Trump said of playing the World Cup amid sharp rhetoric among leaders of the host nations. Tension’s a good thing.”

The task force will coordinate security and planning for the tournament, which will attract millions of tourists to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“It’s a great honour for our country to have it,” Trump said of the World Cup after meeting with FIFA officials.

Preparations are ramping up across the continent alongside tensions between the United States and its neighbors as Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs before backing off, spooking markets and leading to fears of a trade war and economic downturn.

Trump also has spoken pejoratively of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and mused about Canada becoming America’s 51st state.

The 2026 World Cup will see the competition expanded to 48 teams.

Seventy-eight of 104 matches will be played in the US, with 13 games each in Mexico and Canada.

