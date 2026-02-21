2026 World Cup Ticket: Nigeria Have A Good Case –Dikko

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has raised hope that Nigeria could still qualify for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup with the expectation that the world football body will rule in favour of the country in a petition challenging an infraction by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The NSC boss, who spoke to newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on, said: “The NSC and the NFF submitted to FIFA, what we feel were the breaches against the rules and regulations, which is also part of sports, it’s not being sore losers, it’s just what it is.

So the relevant bodies of FIFA are dealing with it, and we are hoping, any moment, we will hear their decision but we are confident we have a good case.

“I keep saying, we have put the World Cup behind us. Whatever happens, it is what it is. We are looking at how to build for our next competitions, Commonwealth Games, the next AFCON, the next WAFCON and many others.

“You can see how we pushed the performance at the last AFCON in Morocco, everybody was happy about it. So, World Cup is a closed chapter, but yes, we have a pending legal issue to deal with. It’s not within our competence, our own is to say this is what we feel was the wrong thing that was done, and we leave it.

“It is not the FIFA deciding, there are bodies in FIFA who are independent; disciplinary committee, ethics committee, are independent bodies of FIFA they make their decision based on what they see on the rules and they won’t tell you, we are doing it tomorrow or next tomorrow, when they finish, they will tell the world.

But we are confident that, yes, if it is legal issues, we have a good case. That’s why we submitted the protest.”