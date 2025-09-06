2026 World Cup: S’ Africa, Benin put more pressure on Nigeria

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Squirrels of Benin Republic on Friday put more pressure on Nigeria in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing important victories against Lesotho and Zimbabwe repectively.

Nigeria will be up against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Saturday and nothing but will sustain the country’s faint chance of making it to the next Mundial taking place in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Leaders, South Africa maintain the top position after thrashing Lesotho 3-0 with the Bafana Bafana increasing their points tally to 16 points with plus 8 goal difference while Benin moved ahead of Rwanda to place second with their 1-0 win at home to Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles must beat Rwanda on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, to keep their hopes alive before traveling to South Africa to keep a date with the Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles are currently fourth on the table with seven points from six games, nine points behind South Africa and four points adrift Benin Republic with their opponents, Amavubi of Rwanda third with eight points, just a point ahead of the Eagles.