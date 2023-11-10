2026 World Cup Race: Peseiro Calls Simon, Iheanacho, Omeruo, 20 Others For Crocodiles, Warriors

Head Coach Jose Santos Peseiro has invited goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi among a list of 23 players for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

There are also goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo, defenders Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielder Raphael Onyedika and forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface and Terem Moffi. Defender Jamilu Collins makes a return after a long lay-off due to injury, and there is a first-ever call for Bayer Leverkusen of Germany forward Nathan Tella.

Spain-based striker Sadiq Umar also makes a return after a long absence. The Super Eagles kick-start their race to the huge houseparty in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada in 2026 with a session against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo next week Thursday, and then fly to Rwanda for a clash with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium in Butare on Sunday, 19th November.

The 20,000-capacity Huye Stadium, located in the city of Butare which is 135 kilometres south of the Rwandan capital, Kigali, has an artificial turf. Zimbabwe has adopted Rwanda as home for the qualifiers as no stadium in the southern African nation has been deemed fit to host the FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales)

Midfielders: Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)