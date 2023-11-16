2026 World Cup Qualifiers:Eagles Seek Redemption After Qatar Miss

Bid To Batter Lesotho As Two Sides Clash In Uyo Today

After missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria is set to embark on the qualification journey for the 2026 edition, starting with a home game against Lesotho. The Super Eagles are favoured not only to defeat the Crocodiles but also to secure a spot in the World Cup ahead of South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

Under Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, Nigeria has experienced mixed results, losing six of eight friendlies but smooth- ly qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The team, coming off five wins and one loss in AFCON qualification, carries positive momentum into the World Cup qualifiers. Lesotho ranked 153rd globally, has never qualified for the AFCON and finished at the bottom of their group in the Ivory Coast 2023 race.

The South African nation has won just two of their last 22 World Cup qualifiers and aims for a historic result against Nigeria. In head-to-head encounters, Nigeria has dominated, winning all four meetings with Lesotho and scoring ten goals while conceding only two. Coach Peseiro called up 23 players for the qualifiers, with notable omissions like the injured Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

Capable replacements include Victor Boniface, Umar Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi, Terem Moffi, and Kelechi Iheanacho. Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface, in good form, may support either Sadiq or Iheanacho in attack. Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is expected to start for Nigeria, with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey in central defence.

Lesotho, under coach Leslie Notsi, relies mostly on home-based players, with three foreign-based stars joining the squad. In a match where a draw would feel like a victory for Lesotho, they are likely to adopt a 4-5-1 formation, with China-based Thabiso Brown a top candidate to lead the line. Defender Chidozie Awaziem expressed the team’s determination to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup “Our dream is to go to the World Cup.

Nigerians want to see us there, and we are working towards qualifying as well. We will work hard to get maximum points in these two games and then focus on the other games. All the boys are battle-ready and focused on the task ahead,” he said. Midfielder Frank Onyedika shared the same sentiments, saying the Eagles are condemned to claim the three points against the Southern Africans.