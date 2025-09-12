2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Left It Late, No Small Teams Again In Africa, Says Nwabali

Super Eagles number 1 goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has bemoaned the poor run of the senior national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

After the lack-lustre performance against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which ended 1-1 on Tuesday in Bloemfontein, it is evident that the Super Eagles are on the brink of ouster from the next mundial billed to take place in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria is currently third in a group of six with 11 points while South Africa have 17 points as group leaders and Benin Republic have 14 points to place second in Group C with just one sole automatic ticket available.

Nwabali shockingly admitted that the Eagles became serious with the qualification chase when it was almost too late.

The Chippa United of South Africa goalie said: “We must accept that we find ourselves in this situation because of our slow start and truth is we left it late in a World Cup group that we could have picked the sole ticket easily.

“For us to be struggling now is an indication that we do not have any small teams on the continent any longer. Football is getting more and more competitive

“We will still fight till the last day but there is also the Africa Nations Cup to prepare for and now, we have to be very serious about our readiness for that especially because of our current situation in the World Cup qualifiers.”