2026 World Cup Qualifier: S’Eagles To Fly Directly To Kigali 

Share

The Super Eagles of Nigeria footballer are set to fly directly to Kigali, Rwanda, from their respective bases for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

New Telegraph reports that the match, scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025, will take place at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

As part of their preparations, Nigeria will open camp in Kigali on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

This direct travel approach mirrors their strategy for their last away fixture against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, where the team flew straight to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

READ ALSO:

Following the Rwanda encounter, Eric Chelle’s men will return home to face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on March 26, 2025.

The Super Eagles are desperate for a turnaround in their World Cup qualifying campaign, having failed to secure a win so far with three draws and one defeat.

With Nigeria currently struggling in the qualifiers, securing back-to-back victories will be crucial in reviving their 2026 World Cup hopes.

The team will need to capitalize on these fixtures to climb up the Group C standings and keep their qualification dreams alive.

Share

Please follow and like us: