2026 World Cup Playoffs: Eagles’ Passion Was Key –Eric Chelle

Super Eagles Manager, Eric Chelle, has showered praises on his players for exhibiting so much passion in the 2026 World Cup semifinal match against Gabon on Thursday in Rabat. Nigeria defeated Gabon 4-1 in a match that dragged into extra time after full time score stood at 1-1 with Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scoring two goals. Chelle said the Eagled showed de- sire, hunger and passion to win the encounter from the blast of the whistle.

“I am very proud of these guys. Because every time they are focused on what I ask, what I want. They show what I want. Once again, the word today was the passion, it was the working togeth- er to have the same thing. They did it. Maybe after the second game we can smile. I don’t want to talk about what happen before.

“Since I came, I try to work, create an identity. Every time, we talk about the game, the sports project is very important and the game project too. Like I said, the most important factor is to create an identity and the identity is how you play in defence and offence.

This is how we try every time to improve at every FIFA window. “Against Gabon, we didn’t think we will go to extra time but it’s the game. In the first half, 30 minutes, we were so good. The position of the ball, the intensity, the accuracy. It’s not just about when you put a lot of intensity but physically you have to be ready. Chelle insisted it’s not yet time to celebrate since the road is still far.

“Time for celebration is not yet here for Nigeria as the road to clinching the FIFA World Cup tick- et is still far. “It is a long road. We just won a match and we still have other hurdles to cross, we have to keep working hard to get to where we want to be,” he said. The Super Eagles will clash with the national team of DR Congo on Sunday in a battle that will decide the sole winner of the CAF ticket to the mundial.